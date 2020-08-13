Henry County Siftings

The earliest known “filling station” or gasoline station in Dothan was a hand-operated gasoline pump in front of the B.W. Clendinen Co. in the early 1900s, located where the later Charcoal Steak House stood. Will Jefferies was the first to haul gasoline in a truck in Dothan in 1915; it was a Ford Model-T with a 150-gallon tank.
Jefferies was also the first to operate an electric gasoline pump in Dothan in 1916. C.C. Bush, Sr. and Burl Atkinson operated the first established auto body shop in 1914, located on St. Andrews Street across from the old city hall. The first jewelry store was established in 1895 by J.M. Blaum. The first hospital was established by Dr. W.J. Blackshear and his doctor brother in 1900; it was upstairs in the Laurie Building on North Foster Street. The first steam laundry was in 1898 called the Dothan Steam Laundry located in “Dixie.” The first practicing physician was Dr. G.M. Hall, who moved from Gordon to the struggling little Dothan. He soon returned to Gordon. The first Royal Crown Cola soft drink sold in the nation was sold in Dothan by R.M. Grubb in 1933.
The first newspaper called the “Dothan Light” was established in 1889 by T.E. Williams, who moved his paper by horse and wagon from Headland. The first U.S. Post Office was opened in 1858 as Dothen, west of present downtown, but soon closed during the Civil War. It reopened in a different location as “Dothen” and soon changed to “Dothan.” The first paved streets happened in 1909-10, with shale brick and concrete. The first time the name of “Dothan High School” appeared was in 1889, when a new two-story wooden school was built on the west side of N. Foster Street on Jerkin’s Hill; some people were calling it the “College.”
Dothan’s first “Blue Law” was passed in 1903, prohibiting most all businesses from opening on Sunday. First two shoe makers in Dothan in the late 1890s were Jim Turner and an African-American man named Sam Eppes, whose shop was where the county health department later stood. The first Dothan Commercial Club began in 1912. The first insurance agency opened in 1892 by John A. Glenn. The first tailor shop was opened in 1901 by O.L. Wyatt. The first beauty shop was opened in 1901 by a Mrs. Hunnicutt from Blakely, Georgia.
The first auto agency was the old Dothan Carriage Company operated by Walter Tinnell; he sold its first car, a Ford, in 1907. The first dress shop was the Saxon-Heard Co. in 1897 on E. Main Street. Dothan’s first major textile plant was the McEwen Knitting Co. in 1938. The first swimming pool was owned by 18-year-old W.C. Pilcher on E. Main Street. He came to Dothan in 1882, and he also had the first brick yard, the first opera house, and the first cotton gin. The first Dothan millinery business was established by Mrs. M.A. Faulk in 1895, near the train depot in “Dixie.” The first florist shop was called Greenbay Gardens on S. Oates Street, and had the first green house in the early 1920s. The first telephone operator was Charles Baughman in 1896, with the Ghent Telephone Company. Dothan’s past is full of “First” with many occurring while Dothan was still in Henry County prior to Feb. 9, 1903. More Anon!
