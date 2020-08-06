Judge joins Southeast Health’s Graduate Medical Education

Southeast Health is pleased to welcome Brian Judge, MPA, C-TAGME, as director of Graduate Medical Education administration.
Brian comes to Dothan from the University of Kentucky in Lexington where he most recently served as education manager in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Prior to that, he served as the residency coordinator at the University of Kentucky for the department of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine. All total, Brian has spent almost 25 years working in varies health related fields at the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Clinic.
Brian received his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, Kentucky, in general studies with a minor and certificate in social intelligence and leadership. He also earned his master’s degree in public administration from Eastern Kentucky University. Brian is certified by the Training Administrators for Graduate Medical Education (TAGME).
