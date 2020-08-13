Landmark Park adjusts activities to promote safety during COVID-19

I know everyone is saying the same thing, but what a weird year we’ve had so far!
Here at Landmark Park, we are in the same boat as many other businesses. Due to COVID-related restrictions, events have been canceled, activities have been modified, and cleaning has been supercharged. We’re fortunate that we have plenty of space for social distancing in the great outdoors.
I wanted to take the chance to update everyone on a few changes we are making to our schedule of regular events. We are trying to walk the very fine line between offering activities without putting our visitors in any sort of danger of exposure. As things change, we adapt.
The annual fundraiser, Low Country Boil, usually takes place in September. We have decided to move this event to Oct. 29. This gives us a little more time to make adjustments to how this event will work. If you’ve ever been, you know the traditional way we serve the food will not work in our current climate. I will update closer to time on how we decide to handle this, but you can go ahead and mark your calendar for Oct. 29 instead of our usual September date.
We are adding a new event on Sept. 26. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. we will be boiling peanuts and playing bluegrass music. This will be a time for fun and delicious boiled peanuts but will be spread out throughout the property so no one will have to get too close to anyone else. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for kids and free for park members and children 2 and under. Admission includes all the boiled peanuts you can eat.
Since car clubs are currently not meeting or having shows, our annual Car Show will not take place on Oct. 3. Instead, we will have some Halloween themed activities on that date, including a tractor treat, Zombie Run and corn maze. These events will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be free with your paid gate admission ($4 for adults, $3 for kids and free for park members and Zombie run participants).
To register for the Zombie Run, please call David at Landmark Park at 334-794-3452. The drawing for $500 that usually takes place at the Car Show will take place at this event instead.
We are still planning to hold our annual Quilt Show on Oct. 16-18 in the Stokes Activity Barn. Fall Farm Day is tentatively still on the schedule but I will update as we get closer to the date.
We are open to the public for our regular hours (Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.) but our Planetarium remains closed due to close-quarters seating. Masks are required indoors and if you are outdoors in a large group that includes members not in your household. Please visit our website at www.landmarkparkdothan.com for more updates as things change. Hope to see you soon!
