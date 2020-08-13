Landmark Park seeks new members

Like many other parks and museums across the country and probably the world, Landmark Park is in need of your support even more than ever right now. Because of COVID restrictions and closures, Landmark Park was closed for two months. Rentals and field trips had to cancel and special events were postponed. One of the best ways you can support Landmark Park is to become a member. Already a park member? Purchase a membership as a gift!
Regular daily admission to Landmark Park is $4 for adults and $3 for kids. Planetarium shows are $3 per person. On special event days, admission prices are higher. Your membership gets you in free to all of these.
Different levels are available to suit a variety of needs. The most popular is the Family level. For just $60 per year, two adults and all children and grandchildren can enjoy free daily admission, free admission to most special events, discounts and early registration for educational programs, a subscription to the newsletter and free admission to the Digitarium Planetarium.
The Individual Level is just $30 and includes the above benefits, but for just one person. Senior Couple is $40 and covers just two adults ages 65 and older.
Higher levels allow for even more benefits. The Historical level for $90 offers the same benefits as the Family level, but also includes a 10 percent discount on the rental of the Playground Pavilion and four free admission tickets to the park for guests. For $150, The Heritage Level adds a free subscription to Alabama Heritage magazine and even more passes for guests. The Legacy level, $500, offers all of the previously mentioned benefits, more guest passes, as well as two free tickets to the Annual Membership Dinner. The highest level, the President’s Circle, is $1000 and includes all previously mentioned benefits, plus two free tickets to the annual Low Country Boil fundraiser.
Corporate Memberships are also available. Regular benefits of Corporate Membership include family memberships and guest passes (the number of each depends on which level you select), a subscription to the quarterly newsletter, recognition of the business in the newsletter and annual report and one free use of the Auditorium at the park during park hours for a group meeting.
Memberships can be purchased by calling 334-794-3452 or online at www.landmarkparkdothan.com. After you join you will receive your membership cards and a new member packet in the mail. Your packet will include the park’s calendar of events, newsletter, and information on areas of the park available for rent and more. The sooner you join, the sooner you can start taking advantage of all the great things Landmark Park has to offer. I look forward to adding you to the Landmark Park membership family!
