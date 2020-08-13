McLaughlin now vice president at SunSouth Bank

Davis McLaughlin is now Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer at SunSouth Bank in Dothan.

McLaughlin is a native of Dothan and a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in agricultural economics, and has more than eight years of banking experience.

McLaughlin started his banking career at Trinity Bank where he was a branch manager. Successfully completing the Alabama School of Banking program, McLaughlin specialized in commercial and agricultural lending. He then moved on to a credit analyst role at River Bank and Trust.

McLaughlin enjoys helping people achieve their financing goals whether they be personal or business, and has experience in lines of credit and term loans for real estate, equipment, and working capital.

He resides in Cowarts with his wife Haley and their three children, Brody, Jones, and Mary Collette. When not banking, he enjoys hunting, beekeeping, and beach trips with his family.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.