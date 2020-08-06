RC&D supports COVID-19 local drive-through test sites

The Alabama Department of Public Health will continue to offer and expand testing sites in all 67 counties during the summer months, thanks to a sponsorship from the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D).

The Alabama Department of Public Health Office located in Houston County received its sponsorship from the Wiregrass RC&D recently. The funds will be used to assist testing stations, testing supplies, tents, and fans. State representatives Paul Lee, Dexter Grimsley, Jeff Sorrells, and Steve Clouse were in attendance, along with state Sen. Donnie Chesteen, Wiregrass RC&D Executive Director Ronnie Davis, and District Administrator Kyle Odom

“We greatly appreciate the generous contributions of the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development to our outdoor coronavirus test sites,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “Drive-in clinics help protect people with COVID-19 symptoms, and the purchases made by RC&D funding will help protect the public health nurses, social workers, clerks and environmentalists who staff these clinics in every county. Thanks to the partnership with RC&D, the hot weather is more bearable for the nurses who wear layers of personal protective equipment to this vital work.”