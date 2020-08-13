You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remembering your loved one; share a testimonial with Wiregrass Angel House
0 comments

Remembering your loved one; share a testimonial with Wiregrass Angel House

Only $5 for 5 months
Remembering your loved one; share a testimonial with Wiregrass Angel House

Crosses bearing the photos of victims in the Wiregrass area lost to violent crimes displayed in September 2019.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Every year the Wiregrass Angel House puts together a testimonial booklet for victims’ families they serve throughout the Wiregrass area.

This year's deadline for families to submit a testimonial to their family member is Aug. 14.

“This booklet is something we do each year for the victim’s family,” Wiregrass Angel House Director Shelly Linderman said. “This booklet serves as a way for the family to send their family member a message. It’s a special way to honor their loved one.”

The booklet will display about 350 testimonials from families who have lost a loved one to homicide.

According to Linderman, roughly 287 victims will be recognized in the booklets, with some families providing more than one testimonial.

“The victims remembered in the booklets go from the 1990s to our current victims of homicide,” Linderman said. “I ask each family that has lost a family member to a homicide to participate by writing a testimonial to your loved one.

Linderman believes the testimonials not only allow the family members a chance to share a special message with the loved one, but it also reminds the family that Wiregrass Angel House is by their side every step of the way.

Once the booklets are prepared, they distributed during the Wiregrass Angel House’s National Day of Remembrance of Homicide Victims, which is scheduled for next month.

“There are too many homicide victims,” Linderman said. “The sad thing is there are too many people who just don’t know how many people are victims of a homicide. These are family members and friends who have lost loved ones way too soon. That’s why I ask members of the community to attend our National Day of Remembrance. Together we can let each family know their loved one is not forgotten, and they are not alone.

National Day of Remembrance of Homicide Victims is scheduled for Sept. 25.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert