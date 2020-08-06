You are the owner of this article.
Report illicit dumping into sewer systems
The City of Dothan is asking its customers to report any suspicious activity or illicit dumping of waste into the city’s sewer system.

Common locations that this type of illicit activity may occur are at sewer manholes which may be located in roadways, grassed areas and parking lots.

The city is currently investigating and monitoring the sewer system and is requesting the community’s assistance.

To report illegal dumping call 334-615-3302.

