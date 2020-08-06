Times have changed; but manners, respect must remain

Over the course of the years, now approaching 35, that I have penned my weekly words of advice, guidance, and wisdom, I have on several occasions taken shots at our northern brethren and sistren. I have mocked their attitude of bogus superiority and many of their customs and mores. Thus it is with appreciation that I cite a rare moment of civic sanity from the very heart of Yankeedom — Middleborough, Massachusetts.
The citizens of this fine outpost have taken upon themselves the challenge of dealing with the increasing coarseness of our society by implementing a fine, $20 per offense, for public profanity — a public cuss jar, so to speak. Hallelujah and about danged time (pardon my French and foul language).
Back when Moses and I were buddies, a curse word was rarely heard in public. Clark Gable’s famous, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn,” was considered scandalous. Any kind of an expletive uttered by a youngster resulted in a swift taste of soap and an application of switches to the offending fanny.
Somehow the utterance of obscenities gradually became part of our daily existence. Words that used to make us blush when we merely thought them have become part of our national vulgate. I need not tell you this for even the least worldly Normster has surely noticed the decline in public conversation. Listen to any group of adolescents as they wander about a mall or amusement park. The casual dropping of all sort of vulgarities will singe your eardrums and offend any sense of propriety you may have remaining.
I believe that language and its use in some ways define a society. There is no doubt that our society has in many ways descended in its morals and one need look no further than our universal arbiter of standards, television.
Remember when husband and wife were consigned to separate beds? Heaven forbid the notion that a married couple share a bed. Now, even on the major networks, pretty much anything goes. If you should venture over to some of the cable networks, there is no telling what you might see and hear. What was once unimaginable has become commonplace and even expected.
All of this leads me to the inescapable conclusion that for the first time ever we should follow the lead of Yankees. At my age I have heard it all but that certainly doesn’t mean that I want Mable, my lovely bride, exposed to random obscenities when we are strolling in public places.
I think we should pass a similar ordinance with the same $20 fine. In fact, I would go one step further and add a public washing of the offender’s mouth with soap, preferably something of industrial strength. Only three exceptions would be allowed. First, my friend Baba, would be exempt from all profanity fines. Second, while on the golf course, no penalty. Third, an exemption while driving alone and idiot drivers do idiotic things around you. In all other cases, watch your mouth or pony up the two sawbucks.
Onward.
