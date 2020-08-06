Times have changed; but manners, respect must remain

I believe that language and its use in some ways define a society. There is no doubt that our society has in many ways descended in its morals and one need look no further than our universal arbiter of standards, television.

Remember when husband and wife were consigned to separate beds? Heaven forbid the notion that a married couple share a bed. Now, even on the major networks, pretty much anything goes. If you should venture over to some of the cable networks, there is no telling what you might see and hear. What was once unimaginable has become commonplace and even expected.

All of this leads me to the inescapable conclusion that for the first time ever we should follow the lead of Yankees. At my age I have heard it all but that certainly doesn’t mean that I want Mable, my lovely bride, exposed to random obscenities when we are strolling in public places.