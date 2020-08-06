“We Don’t Want Your Money”

We live in an era of perceived ‘free money’ – one stimulus package after another, unemployment bonuses paying more than many citizens make in their daily jobs – free this, free that. It’s all very concerning. One day there will come a time to pay up, and it’s likely to be sooner than we realize. But that’s a story for another time. Let’s think in terms of today. We have an offer on the table that represents a gift to the citizens of Henry County…a gift of more than $27,697,600 per year – or $276 million dollars over the next 10 years. ‘Free money!’ And if Henry County doesn’t get it, it will be passed on to states, counties and cities that have done what it takes to receive it.
This comes in the form of funding for myriad things: numerous grants for public safety and infrastructure improvements, senior citizens services, Medicare, Medicaid, school lunches, Head Start and many other items. And you don’t even have to leave home to get it. There’s no clock to punch, no eight-to-five job, no physical exertion required. And we can do our part in less than five minutes, from home — even in our pajamas. There’s more than money at stake. We stand to lose one of our seven congressional seats – and there’s a very real possibility of losing two if we don’t get off our cabooses and do something about it.
By now you surely know what we’re talking about. That’s right – the 2020 census.
Henry County is lagging behind. Recent statistics show us trailing most counties in Alabama. We are in a grouping with Houston and Geneva counties. As of July 28, Houston County had a 60.7% response rate; Geneva County was at 56.7%. My home county only recently reached the 50% point. I was born in Abbeville; I now live in Headland. I love both towns and I’m as much aware of the century old rivalry as most. With that I’d like to issue a challenge to my friends and family in Abbeville (52%), Newville (53%) and Haleburg (42%).The citizens of Headland are getting it done. At more than a 71% response rate, Headland leads every municipality in these three counties.
The lake area of Henry County has a 35% rate. I’ve been ask to advise all lake residents to please take the census using your lake address – even if you have already taken it at your residence in another county. Please commit to taking the time to complete the census before Aug.15. There are no personal questions to answer. It’s completely confidential. It takes very little time — I did mine in four minutes. It’s our civic duty, much like voting, and we need to encourage others as well. Talk with your fellow church members, to those with whom your work, offer to help senior citizens. If anyone should need assistance, call our office at 585-3708 or the city hall nearest you.
We can do this! We can’t afford to look the federal government in the eye and say, “We don’t want your money!”
We’re talking about $267 million. If we lose out on it, we have only ourselves to blame.
