We have way too many indexes

It seems as if we are all subject to the influences of various indexes. Or is it indices…and does it matter? I say we go with the more modern, indexes. It’s sort of like alumnus, alumni, alumna, alumina…the Greeks and Romans may have cared, but I couldn’t give a rip. In fact, I get my fanny chapped when some allegedly literate graduate of a fine university calls a talk radio show and says, “I am an alumni of (blank) .” If we are going to use these Latin phrases let’s try to use them correctly. Of course, the caller may suffer from multiple personality syndrome but I find that unlikely. I submit the notion that since neither the Greeks nor Romans are as big a deal as they were many centuries ago, we stop using Greco-Roman words entirely. How about if we just say we are graduates even though the word, graduate, derives from the Latin, grad, meaning step or go. I’m getting a headache.
Now where was I? Oh, yes, indexes. We have the Dow Jones Index, the heat index, the Index of Economic Indicators, the Ratings Percentage Index for ranking basketball teams and on and on. So far nobody has mentioned the Douglass Garbage Index yet such exists and is pretty danged important around the lodge.
Without the close supervision of Mable, my lovely bride, I would blissfully live in abject squalor. Nonetheless and completely independent of Mable’s guidance I have developed a garbage phobia. Since we have once-a-week garbage pickup I live in fear that we will be inundated with garbage. This is especially acute at Christmas when we are disposing of all the paper and bows used to wrap presents for the entire Chinese army…or so it seems.
So far we have managed to offload all Christmas and Thanksgiving trash within a reasonable time period but the process has given me a heightened awareness of trash and has spawned the soon to be famous Douglass Garbage Index (DGI).
I am constantly amazed by the amount of trash just Mable and I produce. The average is probably four or five tall kitchen bags per week. I certainly don’t remember creating all of that but the evidence fills our city garbage container every Friday.
The DGI evolved as a result of F-Troop (our kids). Whether one kid or all kids and grand chilluns show up, the DGI explodes. A prime example was last weekend when Young Rudolph cruised in for a couple of days. Just him and Levon, the Wonder Pup and Bruno, the less wonderful pup, who created no garbage.
In anticipation of the arrival I had emptied the two trash containers in the kitchen. Rudolph rolled in about 8:30 and at 10 I took two full trash bags outside. I don’t think he or I or Mable had put anything in the garbage yet the bags were full. On Saturday, four bags were filled and on Sunday another two.
The DGI skyrocketed and I’m not sure why. What I do know is that it is never wrong. When the Index soars I know I will be making numberless trips to the big bin and rolling a ridiculously heavy container out to the curb.
What does this all mean and how does it affect the Twelve Loyal Readers? Ya got me, Jack , but sometimes you just have to make an observation.
Onward.
