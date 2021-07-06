Dothan's AAA Cooper Transportation sold for $1.35 billion to Arizona corporation

Longtime Dothan-based AAA Cooper Transportation has been sold to an Arizona corporation for $1.35 billion.

The purchase by Knight-Swift Transportation of Phoenix was made final on Monday, according to a news release distributed on Tuesday.

AAA Cooper CEO Reid Dove, a fourth-generation head of the family-owned company, has been appointed to the board of directors of Knight-Swift, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as KNX.

Knight-Swift was interested in AAA Cooper’s reputation as a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, said Dave Jackson, CEO of Knight-Swift.

“We feel honored to be stewards of the AAA Cooper brand,” Jackson said in the release.

Dove said the AAA Cooper operation will maintain its headquarters in Dothan.

“AAA Cooper has been a part of the Dothan community for over 70 years now. We look forward to many, many more years of growth and opportunity for our team members locally and beyond. Joining Knight-Swift as an independent company pairs two outstanding ground transportation companies that offer complementary services with no overlap,” Dove said.