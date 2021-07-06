Dothan's AAA Cooper Transportation sold for $1.35 billion to Arizona corporation

Longtime Dothan-based AAA Cooper Transportation has been sold to an Arizona corporation for $1.35 billion.
The purchase by Knight-Swift Transportation of Phoenix was made final on Monday, according to a news release distributed on Tuesday.
AAA Cooper CEO Reid Dove, a fourth-generation head of the family-owned company, has been appointed to the board of directors of Knight-Swift, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as KNX.
Knight-Swift was interested in AAA Cooper’s reputation as a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, said Dave Jackson, CEO of Knight-Swift.
“We feel honored to be stewards of the AAA Cooper brand,” Jackson said in the release.
Dove said the AAA Cooper operation will maintain its headquarters in Dothan.
“AAA Cooper has been a part of the Dothan community for over 70 years now. We look forward to many, many more years of growth and opportunity for our team members locally and beyond. Joining Knight-Swift as an independent company pairs two outstanding ground transportation companies that offer complementary services with no overlap,” Dove said.
AAA Cooper Transportation sprang from the transportation career of John H. “Red” Dove, who got his start hauling logs to the saw mill with his father in the 1930s. In 1951, Red Dove bought an interest in P.C. White Truck Lines and purchased the remaining ownership four years later, changing the name to AAA Motor Lines. Red Dove’s sons, Earl and Mack, joined the company between 1959 and 1962 after receiving degrees in transportation from the University of Tennessee.
Red Dove bought out his father’s interest and merged AAA Motor Lines with Cooper Transfer Company in 1973, forming AAA Cooper Transportation.
According to the release, AAA Cooper is expected to generate approximately $780 million in revenue, $140 million in EBITDA1, and $80 million in operating income for full-year 2021. AAA Cooper serves its blue-chip customer list through an extensive network of approximately 70 facilities (90% owned, with the remainder leased), consisting of a terminal door count of over 3,400, strategically located across the southeastern and midwestern United States.
Nationwide service is provided through affiliations with other leading regional and national LTL companies. AAA Cooper’s fleet includes nearly 3,000 tractors and 7,000 trailers, which execute at an operating ratio in the high 80’s to low 90’s. The company’s highly skilled and efficient workforce includes approximately 4,800 associates. For each of the last five years AAA Cooper has been named one of America’s Best Mid-sized companies by Forbes Magazine.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is a provider of multiple transportation and logistics services using a nationwide network of business units and terminals in the United States and Mexico to serve customers throughout North America. In addition to operating the country's largest tractor fleet, Knight-Swift also contracts with third-party equipment providers to provide a broad range of truckload services to its customers while creating quality driving jobs for our driving associates and successful business opportunities for independent contractors.