State legislators presented the City of Dothan’s industrial development board with $1 million in grant funds from the Growing Alabama Tax Credit.

“It is imperative that our region of the state has quality sites that have appropriate infrastructure to support future industrial projects,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said in a press release.

The funds will go towards making infrastructure improvements to the Napier Field Industrial Park. Some of the planned improvements include the construction of a new entrance to the park, turn lanes, water and sewer lines, and drainage improvements.

The utilities within the park will be served by Alabama Power, Southeast Gas, and Dothan Utilities. The improvements would not be possible without the support from the City of Dothan and Houston County commissions.

“The Growing Alabama program was designed to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites in the state, so this investment to facilitate improvements at the Napier Field Industrial Park illustrates how this program is supposed to work,” Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said in a press release. “To maintain our competitiveness, it’s critical that we expand the inventory and quality of speed-to-market sites available for projects.”

“It is great to see the Growing Alabama Tax Credit making a true difference in southeast Alabama,” Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Paul Lee said in a joint statement. “The renewal of the state’s economic incentives, also known as the Game Plan, takes a proactive approach to economic development and we are excited to see our region of the state benefit from it.”

“It is critical for the Houston County Commission to continue its work alongside the city of Dothan to advance our region by maintaining site-ready property,” Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe said.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023.