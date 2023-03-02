Dothan's Miracle League will hold its Opening Ceremonies for the Spring season on Friday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Miracle League Field located at Westgate Park.

The league is open to anyone with intellectual and/or physical challenges. Each participant is assigned a buddy who helps them during baseball games throughout the season.

The general public is invited to attend the ceremony as teams and donors will be recognized. After the ceremony, the Krewe of Kolosse will provide entertainment for players and guests.

For more information about the event, contact the Doug Tew Therapeutic Recreation Center at 334-615-3720 or James McCord at 334-596-1642.