Dothan's sales tax and lodging collections continue to stay ahead of budgeted projections.

According to the City of Dothan's latest report, the city received $8.1 million from its April sales tax collections, an increase of 6.69% compared to last year's April collections, and 5.77% increase for the fiscal year to date. The city budgeted to collect $6.3 million for the month of April but ended the month going $1.7 million over the set budget.

The sales tax report includes collections from the general sales and use tax, automotive sales tax, machines and manufacturing tax, agriculture tax, and alcohol tax. The general sales and use saw a 6% year-to-date increase and the automotive sales had an 11.8% gain in the same category.

As for the remaining taxes, the machines and manufacturing tax, agriculture tax, and the alcohol tax, each saw decreases of 26.3%, 7.2%, and 12.9%, respectively when compared to last year.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, 2022, the City of Dothan has collected $55.6 million from sales taxes. That is $3 million over this same period last year and $11.7 million over what the city budgeted to collect at this point in the fiscal year.

During the first seven months of the 2022 fiscal year, collections reached $52.5 million.

The 2023 fiscal year ends September 30 and March has been the only month that has seen a decrease in sales tax revenue.

Lodging tax collections for April were $340,190, which was a $30,758 or 8.2% decrease from last year's April lodging tax collections. The city budgeted to collect $295,631 for the month of April.

Although it was down from last year, the city has received $2.2 million in lodging tax collections so far in the fiscal year. That is a $102,569 or 4.86% increase when compared to the same period during the 2022 fiscal year.

Dothan is currently $530,782 over what had been anticipated at this point in the fiscal year. The lodging tax if 13%; the city receives 9% and the state gets 4%.