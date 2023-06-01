Dothan's sales tax collections are continuing to trend in the right direction.

According to the City of Dothan's latest report, the city received $8 million from its May sales tax collections, an increase of 10.78% from last year's May collections, and a 6.38% increase for the fiscal year to date. The city budgeted to collect $6 million for the month of May but ended the month going $1.9 million over the set budget.

The general sales and use tax, automotive sales tax, machines and manufacturing tax, agriculture tax, and alcohol tax, are all included in the sales tax report. The general sales and use tax saw a 6.4% year-to-date increase and the automotive sales tax increased 12.9% in the same category.

As for the other taxes, the machines and manufacturing tax and the agriculture tax each had a year-to-date decrease of 27.4% and 12.2% respectively. Although the alcohol tax didn't see a year-to-date increase, it saw a drastic 149.3% month-to-month increase when compared to last year.

The 2023 fiscal year began on Oct. 1, 2022. Since then, the City of Dothan has collected $63.6 million from sales taxes. That is $3.8 million over the same period last year and $13.6 million over what the city had budgeted to collect at this point in the fiscal year.

During the first eight months of the 2022 fiscal year, collections reached $59.8 million.

The 2023 fiscal year ends on Sep. 30 and March has been the only month that has seen a decrease in sales tax revenue.

Lodging tax collections for May were $302,127, which was a $65,795 or 17.88% decrease from last year's May lodging tax collections. The city had budgeted to collect $293,319 for the month of May.

Despite the drop off, the city has received $2.5 million from lodging tax collections so far in the fiscal year. That is a 1.48% increase compared to the same period during the 2022 fiscal year.

In the first eight months of the 2022 fiscal year, collections reached $2.4 million.

Dothan is currently $539,690 over what had been anticipated at this point in the fiscal year. The lodging tax is 13%; the city pockets 9% and the state receives 4%.