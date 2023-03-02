Dothan saw a drastic increase in revenue from sales and lodging tax collections during the month of February.

According to the City of Dothan's latest report, the city received $7.4 million from its February sales tax collections, an increase of 24.43% over last year's February collections and an 8.42% increase for the fiscal year to date. The city had budgeted to collect $4.9 million for the month of February and ended the month going $2.5 million over the budget.

The sales tax report takes into account the general sales and use tax, automotive sales tax, machines and manufacturing tax, and an agriculture and alcohol tax. The general sales tax, automotive sales tax, agriculture tax, and alcohol sales tax each had both month-to-date and year-to-date gains while the manufacturing tax fell in both categories.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year, which started Oct.1, 2022, the City of Dothan has collected $40.1 million from sales taxes. That is $3.1 million over this same period last year and $9.2 million over what the city budgeted to collect at this point in the fiscal year.

During the first five months of the 2022 fiscal year, collections reached nearly $37 million.

Dothan collected almost $92 million from sales taxes during the 2022 fiscal year. The city budgeted $76.8 million for collections in the 2023 fiscal year.

Lodging tax collections for February were $273,297, which is $27,117 or 11% over last year's February lodging tax collections.

The city has received nearly $1.6 million in lodging tax collections so far this year, which is $166,000 over the same period in the 2022 fiscal year. That's an 11.7% increase from the previous year to date.

Dothan is currently $456,451 over what had been anticipated at this point in the fiscal year. The lodging tax is 13%; the city receives 9% while the state gets 4%.