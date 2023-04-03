Although Dothan's revenue from sales and lodging tax collections continues to stay ahead of the city's forecast for the year, the month of March wasn't as good when compared to last year.

According to the City of Dothan's latest report, the city received $7.3 million from its March sales tax collections, a decrease of 7.45% compared to last year's March collections. Despite this however, the city saw a 5.61% increase for the fiscal year to date. The city had budgeted to collect $6.6 million for the month of March and ended the month going $719,784 over the budget.

The city reports the general sales and use tax, automotive sales tax, machines and manufacturing tax, agriculture tax, and an alcohol tax. The general sales tax and automotive sales tax each had year-to-date gains while revenue from the other taxes fell.

Since the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year, which started Oct. 1, 2022, the City of Dothan has collected $47.4 million from sales taxes. That's $2.5 million over the same period last year and nearly $10 million over what the city budgeted to collect at this point in the fiscal year.

During the first six months of the 2022 fiscal year, collections reached nearly $45 million.

Lodging tax collections for March were $277,831, which is $33,540 or 10.7% down from last year's March lodging tax collections.

The city has received over $1.8 million in lodging tax collections so far in the fiscal year, which is an increase of $133,327 or 7.6% over the same period in the 2022 fiscal year.

Dothan is currently $486,222 over what had been anticipated at this point in the fiscal year. The lodging tax rate is 13%; the city receives 9% while the state gets 4%.