Dothan saw a continued increase in revenue from sales and lodging tax collections in June.

According to the City of Dothan’s latest report, the city received $8.2 million from its June sales tax collections, an increase of 5.94% from last June’s collections and a 6.33% increase for the fiscal year-to-date. The city budgeted to collect $6.4 million in June but ended the month going $1.7 million over the set budget.

The general sales and use tax, automotive tax, machines and manufacturing tax, agriculture tax, and alcohol tax, are used to generate the monthly sales tax report. The general sales and use tax and automotive sales tax each had a year-to-date increase of 6.4% and 11.6%.

While those two taxes increased, the machines and manufacturing tax, agriculture tax, and alcohol tax saw year-to-date decreases of 18.9%, 5.8%, and 0.8%. Although the machines and manufacturing tax and the agriculture tax didn’t see a year-to-date increase, both saw drastic month-to-date increases of 68.4% and 53.7%, respectively.

Since the start of the 2023 fiscal year, which began on Oct. 1, 2022, the City of Dothan has collected $71.9 million from sales taxes. That is $4.2 million over the same period last year and $15.4 million over what the city had budgeted to collect at this point in the fiscal year.

During the first nine months of the 2022 fiscal year, collections reached $67.6 million.

The 2023 fiscal year ends on Sep. 30. So far, March has been the only month that has seen a decrease in sales tax revenue.

Lodging tax collections for June were $337,514, a $32,314 or $10.59% increase from last year’s June lodging tax collections. The city budgeted to collect $243,332 during June.

So far in the fiscal year, the city has received $2.8 million from its lodging tax collections. That is an increase of 2.48% compared to the 2022 fiscal year.

In the first nine months of the 2022 fiscal year, lodging tax collections reached $2.7 million.

Dothan is currently $633,972 over what had been anticipated at this point in the fiscal year. The lodging tax is 13%; the city collects 9%, and the state pockets 4%.