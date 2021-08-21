Dothan's West Main Street Walmart closing for cleaning this weekend

The Dothan Walmart on West Main Street is closing Saturday at 2 p.m. as part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party crews to clean and sanitize specific locations, the company said via a press release.

The location at 3871 W. Main St. will remain closed until Monday at 6 a.m. The company's release did not address any additional Walmart locations in Dothan or the Wiregrass area. Also, the Eagle reached out to company officials for additional comments, but did not receive an immediate response.

The following is the Walmart statement:

“As an essential business and a member of the Dothan community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.