Dozens of active military members, veterans, and their families attended a College and Career Workshop at Wallace Community College Dothan's Rane Hall Friday to learn about the variety of different programs the school has to offer.

"The goal of this workshop is to help our military members with that transition from military life to civilian life," Mickey Baker, the dean of Student Success and Sparks Campus said. "Since so many jobs are available and with how difficult that transition in lifestyles can be, we want to put them in the right place."

More than 35 military members pre-registered for the event, which was hosted in conjunction with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and Alabama's Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils. (RC&D)

The event at WCCD was just one of more than 30 military and veterans workshops that ACCS will host this year.

Attendees had the opportunity to engage with vendors and WCCD employees to learn about a range of different services including, veteran’s service officers, veteran’s educational benefits, apprenticeships, career services, mental health support, and credentials.

On top of interacting with the different services, the school hosted a resume writing session and even showed a career inventory so attendees could find fields that they were interested in.

During the workshop, Joe Johnson, director of Workforce Development at WCCD, led a panel discussion with representatives from six different businesses to discuss the opportunities that veterans would have working at their respective organizations.

"We were asked to come because we hire a lot of veterans," Deidre Frith, the director of Marketing and Culture at RealTime said. "We'll be talking about why veterans are important to our company, and what career opportunities lie within it if they want to come work for us."

Attendees were allowed to ask employers questions throughout the discussion to find out more information about their companies.

The workshop concluded with a luncheon where one attendee received a $2,000 scholarship from Alabama's RC&D. The money can be used to enroll in credit and non-credit programs at WCCD beginning in the upcoming summer semester.

More information about WCCD's programs can be found at www.wallace.edu.