Several people have their eyes set on the Houston County EMA director position in the wake of former director Chris Judah's resignation under a cloud of controversy earlier this month.

"Last time I checked we had about two dozen applicants," Houston County chairman Brandon Shoupe said. "I'd say we have more than that now because it's been a couple of days since I looked."

The application went live on the county's website earlier last week following the resignation of Judah, who served as the EMA director since 2017.

Judah informed Houston County commissioners of his resignation shortly after he was placed on paid administrative leave due to a computer tampering investigation involving an EMA contractor and a city worker.

Jesse Ryan Taylor, 40, and Amy Johnson Granberry, 43, both of Dothan, were arrested on Wednesday, June 7, and are charged with 12 counts of computer tampering.

Taylor, who was employed as a contractor to Houston County EMA, was out on bond for a theft of property charge after he allegedly stole fentanyl from a Dothan fire station while he was employed as a Dothan firefighter last year.

Due to Taylor's background, Shoupe believed he shouldn't have been involved with EMA and ordered Judah to end Taylor's relationship with the agency. When Judah defied Shoupe's orders, he committed a fireable offense, the commission chairman said.

“The information he had given us verbally did not add up to the information that was recovered through cell phones and email,” Shoupe said at a June 12 commission meeting. “In our opinion, it was very clear that he never really intended to get Mr. Taylor out of EMA. He was given an order to do that by me and it never took place. Based on that fact alone, it’s a dismissible offense.”

During an administrative meeting on Thursday, commissioners agreed to hold a vote on a request to formally accept Judah's resignation, paving the way for a new EMA director to be brought in.

"He resigned just before the last meeting, so we didn't have time to put it on the agenda for that day," Shoupe said. "Legally, we need to accept that request so that's why we have it on the agenda for Monday."

Although Judah ended up resigning, Shoupe credited him for the job he did and hopes whoever is hired next for the position embodies the same kind of work ethic.

"Chris did a great job; he was very passionate about what he did," Shoupe said. "I'm hoping we can find someone who has that same level of desire to serve the citizens of Houston County."

Shoupe said the application will remain open until Tuesday, June 27. From there, the five strongest candidates will be brought in for sit-down interviews. Once the interviews are complete, commissioners will meet and make a decision.

Until a new director is hired, Shoupe runs the EMA. With the severe weather that has pummeled the Wiregrass over the last week, Shoupe praised EMA deputy director Leigh Adams and the rest of the office for stepping up following Judah's resignation.

"The whole staff over there has really done a great job," Shoupe said. "Leigh's done a good job filling in and getting us through these recent weather events."

Shoupe hopes to name the new EMA director in the coming weeks.

"I'd like to know who the new director is going to be within the next month or so," Shoupe said. "But it may take longer than that, so we'll just have to see what happens."