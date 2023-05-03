DOZIER – A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, has claimed the life of a Dozier juvenile, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

The one-year-old was critically injured after being struck by a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Pamela Denise White, 53, also of Dozier. The 1-year-old was transported to a local area hospital where the youth later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead, McKinney said.

The crash occurred on Hawkins Road, approximately two miles south of Dozier, in Crenshaw County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.