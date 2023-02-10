Ophthalmology specialist Dr. Marnix Heersink and the Eye Education Foundation are hosting the Continuing Education Symposium in Dothan this weekend to go over the newest advancements in the fields of Optometry and Ophthalmology.

The Eye Education Foundation was founded by Heersink in 1984 and has been hosting this seminar for over three decades to better educate doctors in the eye and vision care field.

"We've been doing this for a long time and the reason why we do it is because people in the eye care community deserve education on many different levels," Heersink said Friday. "We feel having people come talk and share ideas is critical because our doctors are here so they can make lives better for their patients."

More than 130 doctors from across the United States are expected to be at the event that runs through Sunday. The event will feature several speakers who will lecture on a variety of topics surrounding the newest advancements in not only eye care, but health care in general.

Speakers will go over how to give patients new drugs and show attendees the latest techniques in surgery. Some will even discuss different ways in which practitioners can reduce wait times so their office runs more efficiently.

Heersink believes what makes the event a success is if people leave more informed then they were before they came.

"I hope people leave here with more knowledge than when they came," Heersink said. "They are going to forget a lot of the things that they were taught in school. But if they go home and realize that they left more informed than before, that means the event was successful."

Heersink and his wife came to Dothan in 1978 and he says that the eye care field has changed a lot since he first started.

"I've been doing this in Dothan for 45 years and I think currently the fields of ophthalmology and optometry are in a great place right now," Heersink said. "Technology has evolved so much from when I first started and that has made treating our patients better."

Pharmaceutical company Global Pharma Healthcare announced on Thursday that it is recalling its EzriCare Artificial Tears product after it has been linked to recent infections. According to a CDC report, 55 people across 12 states reported having an adverse reaction to the medicine. One person died from a blood infection and others have suffered eye infections and even vision loss.

Heersink cautions people to always check with a doctor before taking any kind of over-the-counter medications.

"I worry about this," Heersink said. "Unfortunately, we've seen too many infections and too many things go wrong when drops aren't used appropriately. If you buy over-the-counter drops, you should always check with an eye expert before you use them because you might not be aware of what is in the product."