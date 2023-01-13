Dr. Martin Luther King Day events planned

Wiregrass cities are preparing a number of activities planned for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to commemorate the life and legacy of the slain civil right leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Dothan, Sunday, a Martin Luther King Mass Rally is set for at 7 p.m. at North Highland Baptist Church with the Bishop Russell Gordon as keynote speaker.

Monday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. the North Highland Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Houston Street is the site of an MLK Memorial Breakfast, hosted by the Dothan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Also in Dothan Monday, a Martin Luther King Memorial Parade begins at the Montgomery Highway Piggly Wiggly parking lot at 9:45 a.m. and end at the Dothan Civic Center. The parade will be followed by an MLK Memorial Program at the Dothan Civic Center at 11 a.m. with Dr. Charles Lewis as keynote speaker.

The Wiregrass Area Pan Hellenic Council and the city of Dothan are hosting the Ninth Annual MLK Classic Step Show, featuring step teams from colleges and high schools, Monday at 5 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. The event is a fundraiser for the Wiregrass Area Pan Hellenic Council’s community service projects. “For instance, we provided 400 backpacks last year for area children,” said Mackroyce Corbitt Jr., executive director of the local Pan Hellenic council. Advance tickets are available at www.dothanciviccenter.org.

College representatives from Alabama A&M, Allen University, Cumberland University, Alabama State University, Tuskegee University, Stillman College, and Howard University will also be available at the Dothan Civic Center to talk with those interested, Corbitt said. The college fair is from 9:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. until the step show begins.

Saturday in Enterprise, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Rho Upsilon Lambda Chapter presents the inaugural Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast at Union Grove Baptist Church on Coppinville Road Enterprise Mayor William Cooper as keynote speaker. The event is free and those interested in more information should call Wiley Brooks at (334) 494-3323, Dr. Dennis Brand Sr. at (334) 726-0758.

Also in Enterprise, on Sunday, is a Martin Luther King Jr Day Walk and Celebration on the steps of Enterprise City Hall. Speakers are Sgt. Randy Terry, Harolyn Benjamin, Mayor William Cooper, Enterprise City Council member Sonya Rich, Coffee County Commissioner Jimmy Jones, and Enterprise School Board member Rod Caldwell. The event is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. The public is invited.

The Enterprise Community Awareness Organization is preparing for the return of the Enterprise City-Wide Celebration of the Birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The last service was held in January 2020. Archbishop Carl McComb, pastor of Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will serve as keynote speaker at the celebration on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Enterprise Civic Center, 2401 Neil Metcalf Rd. (Highway 167 North). Music will be provided by the City-Wide King Mass Choir, under the direction of Yolanda Milton-Daniels and Joe Merida, organist. Rehearsals are set for Jan. 2 and Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., and Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 121 South Carroll St., Enterprise. The Annual Youth Celebration has been postponed and will be rescheduled in 2024. The Community Awareness Organization will not sponsor a memorial march in 2023. The public is invited to attend. For more information, please contact Essie DuBose, program chairperson, at (334) 464-8428, or Marge Simmons, publicity.

In Elba, the Dr. Martin Luther King Day Celebration is Monday, according to Timothy Williams, event organizer. A parade begins at 10 a.m. at 802 Newton Street and will end at the Elba Theater at231 Court Street, followed by brunch and a program at 10:30 a.m. For more information contact Williams at (334)447-7995.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Ozark will be commemorated with a program at Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church located at 707 West Reynolds St. at 11 a.m. Monday.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper is the keynote speaker at the event and Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship will present a proclamation from the city declaring Jan. 16 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the city, urging all citizens to “Remember, Celebrate and Act” in appreciation and gratitude for the ideals of King.

The theme of this year’s event is “Keeping the Dream Alive,” said Rev. Boyd Fuller, president of the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance. The MLK Ozark Community Mass Choir will perform at the event hosted by Rev. Dr. S.C. Hudson and the Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church and organized by the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance pastors and churches.

The New Brockton Martin Luther King Jr. march and program, paused during the COVID-19 Pandemic will return next year, according to organizers.