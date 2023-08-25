OZARK-Two people are dead and one hospitalized in connection with what Ozark police are calling an “abuse of narcotics,” that was discovered after responding to an emergency call in the 100 block of Walton Street here.

Ozark Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Ward said Friday afternoon that at approximately 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Ozark police, Ozark fire and EMS responded to the residence after a call of a medical emergency related to an overdose.

Ward said that upon arrival, a man was located unresponsive and subsequently transported to a Dothan hospital where he is currently on life support. Investigators responded and processed the scene. They subsequently collected drug paraphernalia inside the residence that was a contributing factor in the abuse of narcotics, Ward said.

At approximately 8:08 p.m. Thursday, Ozark police, fire and EMS responded back to the same residence for a male and female unresponsive. The male was transported to a Dothan hospital for treatment related to overdose and is currently still receiving care, according to Ward.

The female, later identified as Talia Johnson, 40, was transported to Dale Medical Center where she was pronounced dead by Dale County Coroner John Cawley.

Ozark investigators and members of the Dale County Sheriff’s Office conducted another search of the residence and collected new paraphernalia that was in the same form of the first search. Johnson will be sent to the Montgomery Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, Ward said.

Ozark Investigators and Dale County Sheriff’s Investigators are working diligently to determine the source of the drug distribution. This investigation is ongoing.