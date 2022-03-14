DSC board appoints new Dothan High School principal

Following an extensive search, the Dothan City Board of Education on Monday approved the hiring of Dr. Keith Bland as principal of Dothan High School, the school system announced in a press release.

“Dr. Bland’s experience and leadership skills will most definitely help Dothan High School progress its’ students and staff to the next level,” Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe said.

Bland will begin serving as Dothan principal on April 1.

The release stated that Bland’s experience in school administration includes his role as principal at J.R. Arnold High School in Panama City, Florida for 10 years. Bland was most recently an administrator and head football coach at Bay High School since 2019. Additionally, he has served as a site supervisor for Grand Canyon University, instructional leader for Florida Virtual School, assistant principal for J.R. Arnold High School, and head football coach and athletic director for Apalachicola High School.

During his tenure as principal of J.R. Arnold High School, Bland was recognized as a “Best and Brightest” school principal and earned the school an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team that will continue to keep students at the center of every decision we make,” Bland said.

In addition to his administrative experience, Bland has taught special education and physical education at elementary and secondary levels for over 15 years. Bland earned a bachelor of science in education in fitness and sports management from the University of Memphis, a master of education in educational leadership and educational specialist degree in school administration from the University of West Florida, as well as an educational doctorate in health and educational leadership from Nebraska Methodist College.

Bland is originally from Panama City, and he is married to Marlene Bland and they have three children.