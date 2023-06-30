DSI Security Services, a Dothan-based security solutions provider, has announced several new promotions within its executive leadership team.

"We are thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions within our leadership team," Marty Clark, CEO of DSI Security Services, said in a press release. "These individuals have consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a passion for delivering unparalleled security services. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to provide innovative solutions and exceed our client’s expectations."

Eddie Sorrells has been appointed president of DSI Security Services. With a proven track record of leadership and a strong understanding of the security industry, Sorrells is poised to drive the company's strategic vision forward.

Sorrells has been with DSI since 1991 and previously served as the company's chief operating officer and general counsel. Under Sorrells' direction, DSI is expected to achieve new heights of operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Gene Sanders has been promoted to chief operation officer and will play a crucial role in overseeing the company's day-to-day operations. With a career spanning over two decades in the security industry, Sanders has provided exceptional leadership and operational insight.

In this new role, Sanders will leverage his extensive experience to optimize operational efficiencies, enhance service delivery, and drive sustained growth for DSI. He began his career at DSI in 1998.

Deavours Clark has been appointed senior vice president of operations/technology. Clark's deep understanding of technology and its application in the security sector positions him well to lead the operations and technology division.

With a track record in implementing innovative solutions and streamlining processes, Clark will be critical in ensuring operational excellence and driving continuous improvement across the organization. He has been at DSI in 2009.

Boyd Clark has been promoted to senior vice president of sales/marketing. He will identify and capitalize on new business opportunities in this role, foster strategic partnerships, and drive the company's marketing initiatives.

With a keen market sense and a customer-centric approach, Clark is well-equipped to expand DSI's market presence and deliver innovative solutions tailored to meet client needs. Clark began working for the company in 2000.

Alan Clark, one of DSI's owners, has assumed the role of chairman of the board. As Chairman, Clark will continue to provide strategic guidance and support to the executive team, leveraging his extensive industry knowledge and experience.

Clark's vision and leadership have been instrumental in driving DSI's growth and success since its founding, and his continued involvement will help shape the company's future.