DSI Security will crackdown on underage drinking during next month's Gulf Coast Jam Festival.

The Dothan-based security company announced on Wednesday that alcoholic beverage sales at the event will be equipped with Intellicheck's mobile app to validate IDs in order to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors.

DSI's manager of safety and security for the event, Boyd Clark, believes Intellicheck's technology is a must-have.

“As industry leaders, we are committed to an unsurpassed level of safety and security for every event, and we are always mindful of the impact on the communities that host the," Clark, said in a press release. It requires that we constantly assess and respond to relevant trends to ensure we are prepared for any challenge."

"Increasingly, fake IDs have become so sophisticated it’s impossible to spot them using the traditional visual methods we have relied upon in the past. We recognized that we needed proven technology that would spot these fakes and at the same time could be quickly and easily be used by our officers. That’s why we turned to Intellicheck.”

Gulf Coast Jam takes place from June 1-4 in Panama City Beach, Florida. The event is considered to be the largest music event in the Southeast and headliners such as Kenny Chesney, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, and Kane Brown are expected to perform during the festival.

Intellicheck's CEO Bryan Lewis is thrilled to work with DSI.

“We understand the challenges that come with the advances in technology that are being leveraged to create high-tech fake IDs that are readily and inexpensively available to young people," Lewis said. "We work with law enforcement agencies across the country addressing these very challenges every day."

"Using Intellicheck’s cutting-edge technology, DSI officers can accurately and rapidly validate the IDs of age-appropriate customers purchasing alcoholic beverages assuring quick service and avoiding long lines and delays while deterring the potential dangers that come with underage drinking.”

Intellicheck is an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions. To learn more about Intellicheck, visit www.intellicheck.com.

DSI delivers superior security solutions including armed and unarmed officers, mobile patrols, and electronic security solutions. Now in its sixth decade, the company’s more than 5,400 security personnel provide their comprehensive security services through 28 offices spanning 33 states.