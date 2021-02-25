Eagle parent company hosting virtual Career Fair

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Dothan Eagle and more than 70 newspapers across the country, is hosting a virtual Career Fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. Several Wiregrass businesses are participating in the virtual event, including Wesley Place, Bojangles, Oakview Manor, U.S. Navy, Southeast Health, Troy Medical Center, Henry County Health and Rehabilitation, Tabor Pest Control, and Habilitative Services

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.