Eagle seeking nominations of area nurses for Heart of Healthcare awards program

Nurses and healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 for the past year. They’ve risked their lives to help others. They’ve worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.

The Dothan Eagle’s Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare awards program, presented by Medical Center Enterprise and Flowers Hospital, seeks to recognize those outstanding Wiregrass nurses helping others, said Sam Williams, general manager and director of local sales and marketing for the Eagle.

“Nurses have been heroes to the Wiregrass community throughout the pandemic,” Williams said. “Now, we want to highlight their accomplishments, celebrate their work, and recognize their service.”

Area residents can now nominate a nurse or healthcare worker making a difference in the Wiregrass. Visit go.dothaneagle.com/NominateANurse and tell us why they’ve earned your admiration. Submissions will remain open through March 17 and are open to any nurses living or working in the Wiregrass.

