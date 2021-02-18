Eagle seeking nominations of area nurses for Heart of Healthcare awards program

Nurses and healthcare workers have been on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 for the past year. They’ve risked their lives to help others. They’ve worked long hours, day and night, helping the sick and their families.
The Dothan Eagle’s Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare awards program, presented by Medical Center Enterprise and Flowers Hospital, seeks to recognize those outstanding Wiregrass nurses helping others, said Sam Williams, general manager and director of local sales and marketing for the Eagle.
“Nurses have been heroes to the Wiregrass community throughout the pandemic,” Williams said. “Now, we want to highlight their accomplishments, celebrate their work, and recognize their service.”
Area residents can now nominate a nurse or healthcare worker making a difference in the Wiregrass. Visit go.dothaneagle.com/NominateANurse and tell us why they’ve earned your admiration. Submissions will remain open through March 17 and are open to any nurses living or working in the Wiregrass.
Once the nomination period has ended, a team of expert local judges will select nine nurses whose stories reflect the highest level of compassion, devotion, and expert care. One additional winner will be chosen by you, our readers. You will have the opportunity to read through all of the submissions and vote for your favorite, thereby bringing the total number of winners in this year’s program to 10.
On May 9, we will celebrate those distinguished nurses with a special section that will publish as part of the Eagle, Enterprise Ledger, Jackson County Floridan, and Eufaula Tribune. They’ll also share their stories as part of an online awards ceremony video marking their achievements.
The publication will run during National Nurses Week, which takes place every year from May 6 to 12, in honor of Florence Nightingale’s birthday.
Winning nurses will also receive prize packages donated by local businesses, including restaurant gift cards, apparel, services, and more. If your business would like to participate, contact the Eagle at 334-702-2600 or email sam.williams@dothaneagle.com.
The health care workers of the Wiregrass deserve to be recognized for what they do every day.
Help us do that by nominating your nursing hero. If you know of an outstanding nurse making a difference in your life or someone else’s, tell us what makes them special.