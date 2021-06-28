Eagle wins APA’s top 2021 awards, including General Excellence Award

ORANGE BEACH - The Dothan Eagle won the General Excellence Award at the Alabama Press Association Media Awards Saturday night, recognizing it as the best among the state’s largest newspapers.

The Eagle also won the APA’s Advertising Sweepstakes Award at the association’s summer convention held here over the weekend to celebrate the organization’s 150th anniversary.

Gov. Kay Ivey attended one of the weekend’s events and congratulated the APA on its long history and praised its members for performing a trusted and important role in their communities by keeping residents informed both yesterday and today.

The Eagle's awarding-winning print and digital work was produced during 2020, which was dominated by COVID-19 coverage when the newspaper’s staff was working both in office and remotely.