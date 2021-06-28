Eagle wins APA’s top 2021 awards, including General Excellence Award

ORANGE BEACH - The Dothan Eagle won the General Excellence Award at the Alabama Press Association Media Awards Saturday night, recognizing it as the best among the state’s largest newspapers.
The Eagle also won the APA’s Advertising Sweepstakes Award at the association’s summer convention held here over the weekend to celebrate the organization’s 150th anniversary.
Gov. Kay Ivey attended one of the weekend’s events and congratulated the APA on its long history and praised its members for performing a trusted and important role in their communities by keeping residents informed both yesterday and today.
The Eagle's awarding-winning print and digital work was produced during 2020, which was dominated by COVID-19 coverage when the newspaper’s staff was working both in office and remotely.
“To win the prestigious General Excellence Award acknowledging a majority of work produced during the pandemic, emphasizes the staff’s commitment to our audience and communities we serve,” Editor Terry Connor said after accepting the awards. “The staff had to juggle the responsibility of making sure we kept our audience informed during this extraordinary time while also dealing with all the personal obstacles everyone encountered makes winning the awards, especially the General Excellence award, very rewarding.”
Eagle General Manager & Director of Local Sales & Marketing Sam Williams said the award-winning advertising campaigns and promotions created specifically to help many area businesses that faced challenges due to the pandemic generated positive results. Williams said those successful advertising tools continue to evolve for businesses to create new marketing opportunities to showcase their business or services via the newspaper’s print edition, website, multiple digital platforms and specialty publications.
The newspaper’s top editorial and advertising awards for both print and digital presentation, which were judged by members of the South Carolina Press Association, totaled 33 individual and staff awards, including 19 first place, eight second place and six third place awards.
Here is a list of the editorial awards:
First Place:
• General Excellence (staff)
• Best Production & Printing (staff)
• Best Editorial Page or Section (Bill Perkins)
• Best Local Economic Coverage (staff)
• Best Use of Photography/Editorial Content (staff)
• Best Layout & Design (staff)
• Best Spot News Photo (Jay Hare – Tornado damages Eufaula)
• Best Use of Video (shorter than two minutes) – (Peggy Ussery – Gussied Up Flower Truck)
Second Place:
• Best Lifestyles/Family Page (Peggy Ussery)
• Best Sports Coverage (staff)
• Best Local News Coverage (staff)
• Best Business Story or Column (Peggy Ussery – Needed Relief: US programs offer local businesses a degree of help)
• Best Feature Photo (Jay Hare – Water World splash down)
• Best Use of Video (shorter than two minutes) – (Peggy Ussery – Bushel & Peck)
Third Place:
• Best Newspaper Website (staff)
• Best Education Coverage (staff)
• Best Humorous Column (Bill Perkins – Sunday columns)
• Best Sports Single Event Story (Jon Johnson – AU coach told Rane where he wanted to be buried)
• Best Sports Photo (Jay Hare – G.W. Long girls basketball team wins regional)
• Best Use of Video (shorter than two minutes) – (Peggy Ussery – Holiday Treats)
Here is a list of the advertising awards:
First Place:
• Advertising Sweepstakes Award (staff)
• Best Advertising Campaign (Podiatry Health Center – Tina Riley, Shana Wallace)
• Best Classified Display (Extendicare Hiring Event – Tina Riley, Kim Hewitt)
• Best Classified Page or Section (Alice Trawick, Mary Reed)
• Best In-Paper Promotion of the Year (All In Credit Union 2020 Easter Egg Hunt – Tina Riley, Sam Williams & Jessica Henderson)
• Best Presentation of Online Advertising (staff)
• Best Regular Scheduled Special Section (2020 Weddings – Tina Riley, Sam Williams)
• Best Signature Page (Shop Ozark for the Holidays – Tina Riley, Trent Reed)
• Best Single Ad Half-Page & Under Black & White (Town Square Shops – Tina Riley, Kim Hewitt)
• Best Single Ad Over Half Page Color (Family First Funeral Home – Tina Riley, Kim Hewitt)
• Best Single Ad Over Half Page Black & White (MedMark Treatment Center – Tina Riley, Shana Wallace)
Second Place: