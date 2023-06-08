The Eastgate Park pond will close on Thursday, June 15 due to pond maintenance.
Dothan Leisure Services expects the pond to reopen on Saturday, June 17.
For more information, contact Velton Robinson at 334-615-3730.
The Eastgate Park pond will close on Thursday, June 15 due to pond maintenance.
Dothan Leisure Services expects the pond to reopen on Saturday, June 17.
For more information, contact Velton Robinson at 334-615-3730.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation.
Four people were arrested earlier in the week following a large drug bust in Houston County, according to law enforcement officials.
An area resident is wanting to see change in some local parks.
A Headland woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with a vehicle following an argument, according to police.
Firefighters from the western part of Houston County responded to a house fire that destroyed a home on Winslette Road late Friday afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.