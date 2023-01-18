Educate, inform, connect are priorities for AUSA, Perkins says

The three priorities of the Association of the United States Army are to educate, inform, and connect, retired Gen. David Perkins told those attending the quarterly Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter AUSA meeting held Wednesday at the Dothan Civic Center.

AUSA is a private, nonprofit organization that supports soldiers, their families and Army civilians, said Fort Rucker-Wiregrass Chapter AUSA President Doug Wynn. With 121 chapters worldwide, the organization provides a “voice for the Army and honors those who have served.”

Perkins, the First Distinguished Chair, Center of Leadership Association of the United States Army, was keynote speaker at the AUSA luncheon.

Perkins served as the 15th commander of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command. Under his leadership TRADOC developed and published the Army’s concept of Multi Domain Operations which has become a driver for future change not only in the U.S. military but around the world. He also published the Army’s Mission Command doctrine which is now the Army’s philosophy on leadership.

“As the Army’s premier nonprofit, education and professional association, we are charged with educating those we serve with programs, products, resources and events,” he said. “When I became a general officer, I spent a lot of time going around educating our Army about itself, making sure that the soldiers who served and the communities who support those soldiers really understand what is unique about the Army, why it is such a critical institution in the history of our nation and why it takes our nation’s support to facilitate the Army.

“People looking in from outside our country want to know what makes our Army so unique, such a high performing organization,” Perkins said.

Thousands of people join the U.S. Army every month, Perkins said.

"The best trained, best equipped, best fighting force in the world is totally made up of people who volunteer, to the tune of 10,000 new people a month. We do that through having the support of the communities and the support of the American people.

“Obviously AUSA gets a lot of support here,” Perkins said. “AUSA is the epitome of the culture of volunteerism that impresses outsiders and I know that your presence here today is not the only volunteering you do. If there is a need, immediately volunteers come on board and start working on the problem. The Army is a reflection of the nation."

Perkins served multiple tours in Europe and the Mideast and multiple combat tours, including commanding a brigade and infantry division in Iraq, where he led the historic ‘Thunder Run” into Baghdad that led to the fall of the regime.

“As AUSA members, we must keep not only our members informed but also Congress and the American public about issues affecting the regular Army, Army Nation Guard and Army Reserve,” Perkins said. “And we need to connect America’s ‘Total Army,’ its industry partners, like-minded associations and other supporters at the national, regional and chapter level.

“We are the envy of the entire world when they see the support that the most powerful fighting force in the world can generate from its communities, from civic and business leaders,” Perkins said.

“It literally is a team effort and that’s why it’s so important to educate ourselves about what it is that makes America so unique, what makes our Army so unique because once you understand it, you start to appreciate it and once you appreciate it, you learn to replicate and you understand why it is so important to connect to our communities.”