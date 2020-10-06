$3.5 million grant will fund Troy University research on PPE recycling

TROY — Troy University has received a $3.5 million federal grant that will fund its continued research and development of methods to recycle personal protective equipment, or PPE.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded Troy University's Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences a $3.5 million grant aimed at combating the growing problem of medical waste, Troy University announced in a news release Monday.

The three-year grant is the third NIST has awarded to the center, continuing the growth of the Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences.

“The first two NIST grants were to set up the lab, and this one is to fund particular research projects,” said Dr. Govind Menon, director of Troy's School of Science and Technology. “We are entering into the academic research phase of the center. This $3.5 million goes directly to research projects, and it will include something Troy has never done before — we’re going to have post-doctoral positions, something very typical of research institutions.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The funding will allow Troy to hire four staff members to focus solely on research.