(334) Prevention Project Youth Council members win local scholarships

Mary Catherine Howell and Petra Ozbun, both seniors and members of the Youth Council at (334) Prevention Project, have been named recipients of the 2020-2021 Elks Lodge Scholarship awarded by the Dothan Elks Lodge #1887.

This year the Dothan Elks Lodge was proud to award two scholarships to these deserving students who were each awarded $2,000 towards the school of their choice.

Mary Catherine was also awarded the Jeffery Biggs Memorial Scholarship that is presented by (334) Prevention Project to one deserving Youth Council member. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded in memory of Jeffery Biggs who worked at the (334) Prevention Project and started their signature event, Dancing with the Stars-Dothan Style.

Mary Catherine and Petra embody what it means to be a Youth Council leader and ambassador. They strive to do what is right and stand up for what they believe in.

(334) Prevention Project Youth Council members who are active and in good standing with the organization are able to apply for the Elk Lodge Scholarship and Jeffery Biggs Scholarship. Finalists are selected on the basis of their leadership skills, participation in Youth Council events, volunteer hours, and dedication to their community.