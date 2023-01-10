$373K grant enables increased criminal justice training at Wallace College-Dothan

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) recently received a $373,400 grant from the state Community College System (ACCS) to address an increased need for criminal justice, public safety, and small unmanned aircraft system training and equipment.

This grant will allow the college to create a pipeline of better trained law and public safety personnel who can enforce laws, prevent crime, deliver emergency response, and provide support services for communities.

“Wallace is expanding our Associate’s degree program with the Criminal Justice Drone Pilot emphasis,” said Martha Compton, WCCD Career and Technical associate dean, in a news release from the college. “This emphasis will introduce students to the field of criminal justice with the use of advanced technology and the use of drones in crime prevention and crime scene investigation. The expanded curriculum will prepare students for an FAA Remote Pilot License.”

“The new technology and equipment purchased through the grant will expand training opportunities, not only for enrolled students on a public safety career pathway but our local law enforcement agencies whose partnerships are vital to our program’s success,” said Jason Owen, WCCD Criminal Justice/Automotive Technology/Welding Technology Division director.

Equipment to be purchased with grant funds includes a patrol vehicle, driving simulators, fingerprint technology, crime scene mapping software, and two drones. This equipment will provide opportunity to immerse participants in simulated life-threatening situations and provide opportunity to increase decision making and technical training. The project will ensure that participants are skilled in making sound judgment calls in keeping with appropriate safety techniques.

To meet the need in the law, public safety and corrections sector, WCCD will expand program offering and implement new technologies in program training. The WCCD Criminal Justice Program supports the efforts of local and state law enforcement in training and criminal investigations involving electronic devices, as well as provides technological support to all divisions of the Office. The main goal of the project is to increase officer safety and training through updated technology purchases.

For more information about WCCD’s Criminal Justice program, please visit wallace.edu or contact Jason Owen at jowen@wallace.edu or 334-983-3521 ext. 2247.