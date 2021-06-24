Abbeville Christian Academy student Samuel Money receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Though Samuel Money may be leaving the Wiregrass to pursue a college degree out of state, he’s looking forward to building his career back in this area.
“As I head to the University of Mississippi in the fall, I plan on obtaining a dual degree in Real Estate and Finance in order to return home to open my own business,” Money said.
He’ll have help achieving his dreams now that he’s been selected to receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. Money, a resident of Dothan, is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.
“I am extremely honored to have been selected for this award and will forever be grateful to the donors for this opportunity to pursue my dreams,” Money said. His goal is to open his own real estate brokerage in order to sell and develop homes, eventually expanding from the Wiregrass to the Florida panhandle. He’ll also invest his talents in his hometown of Abbeville. “My largest goal is to be in the position to give back to my community, which has given back to me,” he said.
A 2021 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, Money was both a scholar and a leader on campus. He earned a 4.0 GPA and served as president of the Student Government Association. Other leadership roles include serving as vice president of Key Club, secretary of his class, and captain of the Scholars Bowl. He was a member of National Senior Beta Club and Key Club. In addition, he was an Abbeville Chamber of Commerce Youth Ambassador and participated in Alabama Boys State.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.