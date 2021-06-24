Abbeville Christian Academy student Samuel Money receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Though Samuel Money may be leaving the Wiregrass to pursue a college degree out of state, he’s looking forward to building his career back in this area.

“As I head to the University of Mississippi in the fall, I plan on obtaining a dual degree in Real Estate and Finance in order to return home to open my own business,” Money said.

He’ll have help achieving his dreams now that he’s been selected to receive a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship. Money, a resident of Dothan, is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected for this award and will forever be grateful to the donors for this opportunity to pursue my dreams,” Money said. His goal is to open his own real estate brokerage in order to sell and develop homes, eventually expanding from the Wiregrass to the Florida panhandle. He’ll also invest his talents in his hometown of Abbeville. “My largest goal is to be in the position to give back to my community, which has given back to me,” he said.