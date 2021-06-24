Abbeville student Marleigh Watford receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

Watford is taking her first steps toward this dream when she pursues a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Troy University this fall, and she’ll have support in her journey now that she’s been named as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar. A 2021 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, Watford is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.

For other students who are considering applying for scholarships, Watford encourages them to put in the effort. “Anytime I would get discouraged through this process, Mom would always tell me to do the work and it will pay off in the end,” Watford said. “Growing up, Dad made sure to teach my brother and me the proper way to do things, and he showed us by example how to work hard and be dedicated to all that we do. He has always stressed that we must finish what we start and do our very best to finish it strong. So, do the work, apply for as many scholarships as you are eligible for and everything will work out in the end.”