Abbeville student Marleigh Watford receives Jimmy Rane Foundation scholarship

ABBEVILLE – Marleigh Watford’s goal for her future career started early in life.
“I have wanted to be in the medical field since I was young,” Watford said. “I have a passion for taking care of others and I cannot imagine anything more rewarding than helping others in their time of need.”
Watford is taking her first steps toward this dream when she pursues a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Troy University this fall, and she’ll have support in her journey now that she’s been named as a Jimmy Rane Foundation scholar. A 2021 graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy, Watford is one of 48 students from 14 states selected to receive a scholarship from the foundation this year.
“I would love to return to the Wiregrass area after college to practice nursing and take care of the people in my community,” Watford said.
For other students who are considering applying for scholarships, Watford encourages them to put in the effort. “Anytime I would get discouraged through this process, Mom would always tell me to do the work and it will pay off in the end,” Watford said. “Growing up, Dad made sure to teach my brother and me the proper way to do things, and he showed us by example how to work hard and be dedicated to all that we do. He has always stressed that we must finish what we start and do our very best to finish it strong. So, do the work, apply for as many scholarships as you are eligible for and everything will work out in the end.”
At Abbeville Christian Academy, Watford served as president of the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce Student Ambassador Program, events coordinator for the Student Government Association, captain of Varsity Cheerleading and captain of Varsity Basketball. She was also a member of Key Club, Senior Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, yearbook staff, Drama Club, Choral Club and Prom Club.
The Jimmy Rane Foundation is dedicated to providing college scholarships for deserving students and strengthening communities through education projects and grants.
The foundation has awarded 510 college scholarships since it was established in 2000, for a total of value of over $5.2 million. These scholarships are for eight semesters, not just for one year, which makes them even more critical to the success of recipients. Foundation scholars are attending universities all over the nation, and many have now graduated and become engineers, teachers, nurses, accountants, and several students are currently in medical school and law school.
Jimmy Rane, founder of Abbeville, AL-based Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated, traditionally hosts an annual golf tournament as the single fund-raising event for the foundation drawing both corporate and individual sponsors. For the second year, precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the foundation to the decision to not host its annual Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Tournament and awards banquet. However, the generous support of sponsors made it possible for the foundation, now in its 21st year, to award the highest number of scholarships to date — eclipsing the forty given in 2020 which, at that time, was the highest awarded to date.
For more information about the foundation and to apply for the scholarship in future years, visit www.jimmyranefoundation.org. The foundation’s Facebook page is http://www.facebook.com/jimmyranefoundation.