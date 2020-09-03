Alabama School of Fine Arts accepts Dothan student for 2020-2021 school year

The Alabama School of Fine Arts is pleased to announce the addition of a Dothan student, Layla Johnston, to its enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.
Johnston is in visual arts and is among 100 new students from across the state who were accepted into the state’s only highly specialized arts and sciences pre-professional and college preparatory program for middle and high school students.
ASFA currently has 345 students who spend three hours of study daily in one of six specialty areas: creative writing, dance, math and science, music, theatre arts or visual arts. The students spend the remainder of their school day taking part in a traditional, comprehensive core academic curriculum taught by highly acclaimed faculty.
ASFA is located in downtown Birmingham, tuition-free, and has a 100 percent graduation rate. Admission is based on an audition in one of the school’s six specialty areas. Low cost dormitory rooms and meals are available for students who live beyond commuting distance. To learn more about ASFA, see the school’s website at www.asfaschool.org.
