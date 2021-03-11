Alabama students recognized as state’s best young artists for 2021

For centuries, the appreciation of fine artistic works has played an important role in our society.
Arts Education and the Visual Arts in particular, are now a vital learning resource in local schools nationwide. The important concepts taught in these areas allows students to grow academically, while also promoting positive methods for students to express themselves – through sketched art, graphic design, and painting.
During the March State Board of Education Meeting, education leaders and Alabama’s entire arts community will recognize our state’s top K-12 Visual Arts Winners:
• Cullman City Schools – K-2 – Wilson Carter
• Mountain Brook City Schools – K-2 – Oscar Mondragon
• Auburn City Schools – K-2 – Evelyn Green
• Auburn City Schools – K-2 – Millie Spiers
• St Clair County Schools – K-2 – John Curtis Crow
• Chilton County Schools – K-2 – Ellie Harrison
• Mountain Brook City Schools – 3-4 Grade – Ilona Sommers
• Shelby County Schools – 3-4 Grade – Annalee Fuller
• Enterprise City Schools – 3-4 Grade – Sophia Quinn
• Athens City Schools – 3-4 Grade – Chloe Herren
• Mountain Brook City Schools – 3-4 Grade – Evie Noel
• Pelham City Schools – 3-4 Grade – Brianna Crumley
• Decatur City Schools – 3-4 Grade – Christian Thompson
• Blount County Schools – 3-4 Grade – Canaan Moon
• Macon County Schools – 3-4 Grade – Calvon Pearsall
• Mountain Brook City Schools – 3-4 Grade – Jack Couch
• St Clair County Schools – 5-6 Grade – Darrione Tate
• Calhoun County Schools – 5-6 Grade – Miller Spencer
• Trussville City Schools – 5-6 Grade – Taylor McLaughlin
• Madison City Schools – 5-6 Grade – Daniel Jang
• St Clair County Schools – 5-6 Grade – Jolie Free
• Tuscaloosa City Schools – 5-6 Grade – Trinity Spain
• St Clair County Schools – 5-6 Grade – Adalyn Starling
• Albertville City Schools – 5-6 Grade – Eli Sims
• Jefferson County Schools – 5-6 Grade – Sadie Shinkle
• Tuscaloosa City Schools – 5-6 Grade – Toni Roper
• Guntersville City Schools – 5-6 Grade – Alice Keller
• Albertville City Schools – 7-8 Grade – Veronica Coody
• Madison City Schools – 7-8 Grade – Olivia Woodbury
• Mobile County Schools – 7-8 Grade – Makayla Ransom
• Madison City Schools – 7-8 Grade – Sofia Peralta
• St Clair County Schools – 7-8 Grade – Roeun Dia
• St Clair County Schools – 7-8 Grade – Sarah Crow
• Trussville City Schools – 7-8 Grade – Emma Haynes
• Macon County Schools – 7-8 Grade – Jordyn Slater
• Macon County Schools – 7-8 Grade – Jayden Howard
• Saraland City Schools – 7-8 Grade – Aydan Wells
• Haleyville City Schools – 9-10 Grade – Ping Church
• Montgomery County Schools – 9-10 Grade – Madeline Morgan
• Cullman City Schools – 9-10 Grade – Whitley Lawson
• Montgomery County Schools – 9-10 Grade – Daniel Vallejo
• Opelika City Schools – 9-10 Grade – Josalyn Tolbert
• Scottsboro City Schools – 9-10 Grade – Frisdelia Ramirez
• Montgomery County Schools – 9-10 Grade – Gensis Frazier
• Haleyville City Schools – 9-10 Grade – Jeb Lester
• Jefferson County Schools – 9-10 Grade – Joseph Motes
• Jefferson County Schools – 9-10 Grade – Christopher Bates
• Hoover City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Philip Deuel
• Vestavia Hills City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Esther Lee
• Guntersville City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Courtney Lupton
• Baldwin County Schools – 11-12 Grade – Clarissa Sowell
• Vestavia Hills City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Cecilia Kong
• Jefferson County Schools – 11-12 Grade – Aniyah Curry
• Trussville City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Kyla Cherry
• Gulf Shores City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Rebecka Hennis
• Athens City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Elisabeth Elgin
• Phenix City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Kiana Libran
• Enterprise City Schools – 11-12 Grade – Summer Burress
“Congratulations to the 2021 State Visual Arts Award winners,” said State Superintendent Dr. Eric G. Mackey. “The arts truly enrich our lives. In schools, the arts impact a student’s social, emotional, and mental health. Incorporating these concepts into our classroom infuses academic balance and supports well-rounded students.”
Arts education helps nurture healthy, inclusive communities where all points of view are respected. It supports the social and emotional well-being of students while fostering more positive school environments.
The arts, through a rich partnership among certified arts educators, teaching artists, and community supporters, plays a valuable role in helping students and their families build and sustain community and cultural connections.
To learn more about the 2021 Alabama K-12 Visual Arts Competition and Winners, contact State Arts Education Coordinator Andy Meadows at 334-694-4768 or ameadows@alsde.edu.