Amyria Kimble of Dothan makes Dean's List at RIT
Metro Creative Connection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Amyria Kimble of Dothan was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Fall Semester. Kimble is in the chemistry program.

Undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete," NE, D, or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

