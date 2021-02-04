 Skip to main content
Area students named to Tallahassee Community College Fall 2020 President’s List, Dean’s List
Area students named to Tallahassee Community College Fall 2020 President's List, Dean's List

Over 1,100 students were named to the Fall 2020 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College, including area students Lauren Woodham of Dothan, Sierra Taylor of Fountain, Preston Beall of Bascom, Carletta Stewart-Chambers of Chipley, Dwayne Banks of Chipley, Uyen Le of Marianna, Danielle Edenfield of Sneads, and Jazmon Williams of Marianna.

Over 1,500 students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College, including area students Shaun Herbert of Vernon, Cassi Mendoza of Marianna, Kendra Clayton of Greenwood, and Rudrik Patel of Sneads.

Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Every semester, thousands of students choose TCC as the next step in their education journey. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.

