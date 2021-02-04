Area students named to Tallahassee Community College Fall 2020 President’s List, Dean’s List

Over 1,100 students were named to the Fall 2020 President’s List at Tallahassee Community College, including area students Lauren Woodham of Dothan, Sierra Taylor of Fountain, Preston Beall of Bascom, Carletta Stewart-Chambers of Chipley, Dwayne Banks of Chipley, Uyen Le of Marianna, Danielle Edenfield of Sneads, and Jazmon Williams of Marianna.

Over 1,500 students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College, including area students Shaun Herbert of Vernon, Cassi Mendoza of Marianna, Kendra Clayton of Greenwood, and Rudrik Patel of Sneads.

