Ariel Lumbatis, Jeffery Torrance win at GEARSEF Regional Science Fair

On March 22-23, 2021, Ariel Lumbatis and Jeffery Torrance, 6th grade students from Highlands Elementary School, competed in the 2021 GEARSEF Regional Science Fair - Junior Division presented by Auburn University.

After placing first in both of their categories at the Wiregrass District Science Fair in February, they again enjoyed very successful days at the regional fair.

Ariel Lumbatis won the following awards:

• 1st Place – Behavioral & Social Science

• Future Scientist Award

Jeffery Torrance won the following awards:

• 1st Place – Energy, Physics, and Astronomy

• Innovation of Robotic Systems Award

• Naval Science Award

• AU Physics Award for Ingenuity and Inventiveness

Both students will be advancing to the Alabama State Science Fair which will be held virtually on April 9-10, 2021. Additionally, Ariel and Jeffery’s projects had the honor of being selected as the top 10% of projects competing at the regional fair and will begin their journey to the national competition (Broadcom MASTERS).

Only six Broadcom MASTERS were nominated this year, and Ariel and Jeffery were the only two students selected from Dothan City Schools and the Wiregrass region.

