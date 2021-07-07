Ariton FBLA student recognized for business achievement at National Leadership Conference

RESTON, Va. — More than 12,000 participants from across the country convened online for the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda 2021 National Leadership Conference. The event, which connected middle school, high school, and collegiate level students through competitive events, leadership sessions, and networking, provided students with the collective opportunity to win more than $110,000 in cash awards.

Ariton High School received national recognition during FBLA-PBL’s Awards of Excellence ceremonies for the FBLA high school division July 1 and 2.

• Noah Phillips, son of Mike and Bethany Phillips, competed in Public Speaking and brought home fourth place. Phillips presented a five-minute speech related to FBLA goal five which is to develop character, prepare for useful citizenship, and foster patriotism.

• The Ariton High School chapter was recognized as a Gold Seal Chapter of Merit. The chapter also won second place in the Southern Region for Local Market Share Award, having 33 percent of their high school students join their local chapter.