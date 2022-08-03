 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ariton School receives Alabama Science of Reading Spotlight Recognition

An Ariton Elementary School teacher walks through a spirit line formed by cheerleaders to receive a tiara from assistant principal Hilary Ellis during a celebration for teachers after the school was named as one of 12 schools in Alabama as a Science of Reading Spotlight School. The spotlight designation recognizes schools that have implemented steps to improve and ensure that students who pass the third grade can read at a third grade level. The event was held at Ariton Baptist Church where Alabama State School Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey congratulated the teachers and school administrators for their commitment to achieving the goal with students.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

ARITON - Ariton School teachers and administrators were congratulated Tuesday by Alabama State School Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric G. Mackey for the school being named as one of 12 in Alabama as a Science of Reading and Spotlight School.

The spotlight designation recognizes schools that have implemented steps to improve and ensure that students who pass the third grade can read at a third-grade level.

To celebrate the event, teachers walked through a spirit line formed by cheerleaders to receive a tiara from assistant principal Hilary Ellis.  

The event was held at Ariton Baptist Church where Mackey said the teachers and school administrators should be proud of their commitment to achieving the goal with students.

