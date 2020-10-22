Auburn University ag, forestry students awarded $128,000 in scholarships

Seventy-six students at Auburn University received scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year through various Alabama Farmers Federation groups.
Of the recipients, 54 received the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation Scholarship. The program is a joint effort between AFAF and county Farmers Federations, which split the funding of the scholarships — $1,250 and $500 respectively.
Three Houston County college students studying ag earned scholarships. They include:
Auburn University student Anna Beth Freeman of Houston County received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and the Houston County Farmers Federation. The Dothan native is a senior studying animal sciences-pre-vet.
Auburn University student Ashlyn Peters of Houston County received a scholarship from the Houston County Farmers Federation. The Dothan native is a senior studying agricultural science.
Auburn University student Jacob Sizemore of Houston County received a scholarship from the Houston County Farmers Federation. The Dothan native is a sophomore studying biological and agricultural technology management.
“We’re proud of these students. They’re hard workers who represent the future of agriculture and farming,” said Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell, who also serves as president of AFAF’s board of directors. “It’s a pleasure to be able to invest in their education through this scholarship program. We’re confident these young adults will go on to achieve great things in our industry.”
Farmers Federations in Baldwin, Chambers, Chilton, Covington, Dale, Henry, Houston, Lee and Madison counties awarded an additional 21 scholarships. Recipients were also selected for the Mike Henry Memorial Scholarship and the Ronny Donaldson Memorial Scholarship.
Students pursuing degrees in agriculture, forestry or a related field at AU or Alabama A&M University must apply for the competitive AFAF Scholarship Program. Annually, applications are due Jan. 31. Visit alfafarmers.org/scholarships for more details.
For photos of this year’s recipients, view the scholarship album on the Alabama Farmers Federation Facebook page. For a full list of recipients, visit www.alfafarmers.org/2020-Ag-Foundation-Scholarships.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!