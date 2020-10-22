Auburn University ag, forestry students awarded $128,000 in scholarships

Seventy-six students at Auburn University received scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year through various Alabama Farmers Federation groups.

Of the recipients, 54 received the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation Scholarship. The program is a joint effort between AFAF and county Farmers Federations, which split the funding of the scholarships — $1,250 and $500 respectively.

Three Houston County college students studying ag earned scholarships. They include:

Auburn University student Anna Beth Freeman of Houston County received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and the Houston County Farmers Federation. The Dothan native is a senior studying animal sciences-pre-vet.

Auburn University student Ashlyn Peters of Houston County received a scholarship from the Houston County Farmers Federation. The Dothan native is a senior studying agricultural science.

Auburn University student Jacob Sizemore of Houston County received a scholarship from the Houston County Farmers Federation. The Dothan native is a sophomore studying biological and agricultural technology management.