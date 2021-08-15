 Skip to main content
Auburn University releases dean’s list for 2021 summer semester
Auburn University has released its dean’s list for the 2021 summer semester. Information for the list was provided by Auburn's Office of Institutional Research. The list is provided in a database searchable by name, hometown, state, county and ZIP code.

https://cws.auburn.edu/ocm/deanslist

