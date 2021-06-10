Audrey Bawcum graduates from University of Sioux Falls

Audrey Bawcum of Headland is graduating with a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration/Adult and Higher Education from University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Bawcum and over 400 students were celebrated for graduation in the spring commencement ceremony. Watch the ceremony at youtube.com/usiouxfalls.
