 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Audrey Bawcum graduates from University of Sioux Falls
0 Comments

Audrey Bawcum graduates from University of Sioux Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
University of Sioux Falls logo dot generic

Audrey Bawcum of Headland is graduating with a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration/Adult and Higher Education from University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Bawcum and over 400 students were celebrated for graduation in the spring commencement ceremony. Watch the ceremony at youtube.com/usiouxfalls.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby wolves frolic in Belgium wildlife park

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert