Beaudry named police chief at Troy University

TROY – Troy University officials on Wednesday named veteran Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Capt. George Beaudry chief of the Troy University Police Department, following an extensive nationwide search.

He officially assumes command of the department Thursday.

“Chief Beaudry has a history of community engagement in law enforcement, enjoys a solid reputation for leading a diverse force of deputies and has strong credentials from his training and educational background,” said Dr. John Schmidt, senior vice chancellor for Student Services. “We are pleased to welcome Chief Beaudry to the Troy University family.”

Beaudry has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including four years of service in the United States Air Force, and has been deputy sheriff captain in Montgomery County since 1995.

He holds the Bachelor of Science in Justice and Public Safety degree from Auburn University Montgomery and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He completed additional command staff and leadership training at the National Command and Staff College in North Carolina. He has led the MCSO’s Patrol Division since 2015, having served previously in patrol, investigative, administrative and special operations divisions.